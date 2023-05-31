Garden Division
GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) Meadville Woman’s Club Garden Division met May 16 at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House.
Kathy Buzza introduced Kathy Uglow, environmental education specialist for the Crawford County Conservation District. She discussed the steps for “Pounding Flowers” with selecting flowers, ferns and leaves and arranging and taping them on muslin followed by pounding the design with a hammer. The finished product makes nice bookmarkers, pictures and a variety of other uses.
Madalyn Davis was the winner of the finished tote bag that Uglow made during the presentation.
Co-chairman Norma McClay presided over the business meeting. Mary Jo Smock gave the blessing and inspiration, “The Greatest Gift.” McClay reviewed the minutes from the April meeting and Jeannine McQuiston gave the treasurer’s report.
Club members will take orders in September for the “Fall Flower Power” sales.
Members shared information about their flower gardens as the horticulture report.
Buzza served as hostess and Bonnie Rickert was in charge of reservations.
The Garden Division doesn’t meet in June, July or August.
The next meeting will be held Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s.
