Meadville Woman's Club
GFWC (General Federation of Women's Clubs) Meadville Woman’s Club Garden Division met on April 18 at Hoss’s Restaurant.
The program “Landscaping Permanency” was presented by Mitch Holmann, landscape designer, from Blooming Valley Landscape. He discussed the steps to transform an outdoor setting into a beautiful landscape design and showed a power point presentation of retaining walls, different paver patios, driveways and walkways in addition to fire rings and outdoor kitchens. The landscapes after completion were beautiful.
Co-chairman Norma McClay presided over the business meeting. Darlene Ross gave the Blessing and Inspiration. Kathy Buzza read the minutes from the March meeting and McClay read the treasurer’s report.
Buzza presented the horticulture report on daffodils.
Madalyn Davis served as hostess and Bonnie Rickert was in charge of reservations.
The next meeting is May 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s.
