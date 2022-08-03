Beautiful Balance Inspirations has announced the winners for its second youth writing contest, which was called Inspired Light the Fire 2022 this year.
The contest was open to students in the Conneaut, PENNCREST and Crawford Central school districts, even if the student was homeschooled or attending a private school. There were 161 entries in total.
There was a middle school and high school division for each category. Students could submit in either the general fiction, poetry, personal essay/memoir or inspirational/devotional categories. There was a first-, second- and third-place finish in each category, though some had ties with multiple winners.
A panel of 14 people judged the entries, with many of the judges coming from area Pennwriters — a Pennsylvania nonprofit writing organization — groups.
Prizes for the contest are $150 for first-place winners, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. All winners will have their works published in an anthology put out by Page Publishing of Conneaut Lake.
Winners will receive their prizes at Meadville Public Library in a ceremony on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The winners, as well as their entry title and what school they're from, are as follows:
Middle School General Fiction
• First place: Hannah Krupitzer, "Revolution," Crawford Christian Academy
• Second place: Caden Pangborn, "The Crystalized Portal (Book 1)," Crawford Christian Academy
• Lily Hall, "The Lost Cause," West End Elementary School
Middle School Poetry
• First place: Natalie Briggs, "My Journey Free Style," Crawford Christian Academy
• Second place: Caylee Hemlock, "Sleep Haiku," homeschool
• Third place (three-way tie): Abigail Button, "Thunder, Rain, Snow, Cinquain," West End Elementary School; Ashley Williams, "Mourning Dove Free Style," West End Elementary School; Brielle Zurcher, "The Ocean Rhyme," Crawford Christian Academy
Middle School Personal Essay/Memoir
• First place: Brielle Zurcher, "Ziplining," Crawford Christian Academy
• Second place: Kylie Jordan, "The Big Transition," Crawford Christian Academy
• Third place: Abigail Numer, "What Servathon Meant to Me," Crawford Christian Academy
Middle School Inspirational/Devotional
• First place: Pacha Hoogewind, "Wildflowers," West End Elementary School
• Second place: Anna Held, "2022 Servathon," Crawford Christian Academy
• Third place: Kylie Jordan, "Obstacles," Crawford Christian Academy
High School General Fiction
• First place: Indigo Erickson, "The Ten Point," Crawford Christian Academy
• Second place: Kalli Colburn, "The Royal American," Meadville Area Senior High
• Third place: Ethan DeFrancesco, "Dismal," Crawford Christian Academy
High School Poetry
• First place: Faith Peterson, "Pro Life Essay," Crawford Christian Academy
• Second place: Natalie Held, "Servathon 2022," Crawford Christian Academy
• Third place: Nathan Frano, "What Servathon Meant to Me," Crawford Christian Academy
High School Inspirational/Devotional
• First place: Sarah Lasko, "I Can Do All Things," Conneaut Area Senior High
• Second place: Travis Peters, "How Is He Not Worthy," Saegertown High School
• Third place: Olivia Numer, "CCA Servathon 2022," Crawford Christian Academy
