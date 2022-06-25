Color run

Participants take part in a color run earlier this month at Conneaut Lake.

 Contributed photo

Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake recently sponsored a color run.

The winners were:

Age 10: 1. Alara Knox, 2. Winstynn Oats, 3. Gary Hargenrater.

Ages 11-14: 1. Kai Herzog, 2. Harper Nelson, 3. Brooks Sikora.

Ages 15-18: 1. Michelle McCarney; 2. Lunden Mead, 3. Larkin Mead.

Ages 19-40: 1. Tallon Auth, 2. Erin Jackson, 3. Karen Gordon.

Ages 41 and older: 1. Rob Wood, 2. Stella Pavloski, 3. Charlotte Labruzzo.

Proceeds from the event are going to the scholarship fund.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you