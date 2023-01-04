Westminster College in New Wilmington named 361 students to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Area students earning this achievement are as follows:
Braden Bosco of Meadville is majoring in business administration and sports management.
McKenzie Means of Meadville is majoring in international studies and psychology.
Derek Beach of Titusville is majoring in accounting.
Krysta Germanoski of Meadville is majoring in finance and accounting.
Emily Hess of Edinboro is majoring in accounting and sports management.
Reid Sanderson of Meadville is majoring in broadcasting and sports communication.
Rhett Sanderson of Meadville is majoring in materials science and chemistry.
Ethan Cunningham of Cochranton is majoring in chemistry.
Jordan Roser of Titusville is majoring in business administration.
Karly Froess of Waterford is majoring in business administration.
The Westminster College dean's list recognizes students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
