Westminster College in New Wilmington recently named 390 students to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Students from the area earning this achievement are as follows:
• Haiden Baker of Meadville, who is majoring in exploratory.
• Krysta Germanoski of Meadville, who is majoring in finance and business administration.
• Elizabeth Grove of Meadville, who is majoring in pre-nursing.
• Rhett Sanderson of Meadville, who is majoring in materials science and chemistry.
• Ethan Cunningham of Cochranton, who is majoring in chemistry.
• Jordan Roser of Titusville, who is majoring in marketing & professional sales.
• Kendall Straub of Cooperstown, who is majoring in English.
The dean's list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.