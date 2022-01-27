Westminster College in New Wilmington recently named 390 students to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Students from the area earning this achievement are as follows:

Haiden Baker of Meadville, who is majoring in exploratory.

• Krysta Germanoski of Meadville, who is majoring in finance and business administration.

• Elizabeth Grove of Meadville, who is majoring in pre-nursing.

• Rhett Sanderson of Meadville, who is majoring in materials science and chemistry.

• Ethan Cunningham of Cochranton, who is majoring in chemistry.

• Jordan Roser of Titusville, who is majoring in marketing & professional sales.

• Kendall Straub of Cooperstown, who is majoring in English.

The dean's list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

