Westford United Methodist Church is hosting its Pancake Day on March 18.
The buffet will now feature three kinds of pancakes, two kinds of sausage, scrambled eggs, home fries, sausage gravy and biscuits plus fruit, juices and coffee, sweet rolls and breads.
Cost of the all-you-can-eat buffet is $12 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and free for kids under 5. The buffet will be served from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals are served in the Mission Outreach Center which is easily accessible and has plenty of parking. The church is located in South Shenango Township near Pymatuning Lake just outside of Jamestown. Proceeds from the event will go to the well fund and local missions.
• More information: Call Sharlene at (724) 9272-2635 or call the church the day of the event at (724) 927-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.