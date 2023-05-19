Tut’s Big Breakfast Buffet returns to Westford United Methodist Church on May 27. The all-you-care-to-eat buffet runs from 7 to 11 a.m. in the Mission Outreach Center located next to the church.
The cost is $12 for adults; $5, children under 10; and free, kids under 5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support repairs to the church and local missions.
The church is located in South Shenango Township, near Pymatuning Lake. The address is 2031 Westford Road.
• More information: Call Sharlene at (724) 927-2635.
