Westford Flower Club
The Westford Flower Club met on May 4 at the South Shenango Township Building with 19 members present.
Members heard an informative program on plant propagation by Kinorea Tigri from the Penn State Extension Office. Following the program, members discussed plans for maintenance and planting of new plants in the planters at Pymatuning State Park, the archway in Jamestown, and at the township building at South Shenango. Taking care of the planters at these locations is one of the service projects of the club.
Plans were also discussed for the annual plant sales taking place June 8 at 6 p.m. at the South Shenango Township Building, 6865 Collins Road, Jamestown.
Many varieties of perennial plants are sold at a reasonable price. Funds from the sales are used for community projects such as a scholarship for a Jamestown senior preparing a career in horticulture, environmental science, landscape architecture, landscape design or agricultural studies, and providing funds for the Jamestown Food Pantry.
The club always welcomes new members. The next meeting will be the plant sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.