Western Crawford Lodge 258 will have a fish dinner at Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department social hall, 1015 Strawberry Alley, Conneautville, on Aug. 18 from 4:30 to 7 p.m., with pounds of fish available from 2 to 4.
Dine-in or take-out is available. Place orders for pounds of cooked fish prior to 4:30 so there is not a wait to the customers dining in or taking out, organizers requested.
• More information: Call (814) 587-2876.
