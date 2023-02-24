West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department, 20607 Ryan Road, holds fish dinners Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. during Lent from today through March 31. Cost is $14 for baked or fried fish dinner, choice of potato, vegetable, side dish and dessert.

