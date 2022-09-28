Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 2:38 am
West Mead 2 Auxiliary will host a pancake breakfast Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the fire hall on Ryan Road.
Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 2 to 12, and free for children under 2.
