Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 5:34 am
West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a breakfast on Sunday at the fire hall on Ryan Road.
Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children; children under 2 eat for free.
