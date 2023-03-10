The Wesley Grange “Old Fashioned” Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Breakfast will be held March 25, with serving starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through lunch until 1 p.m. or sold out.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12; kids under 5 eat for free. Price includes unlimited buckwheat or buttermilk cakes, whole hog sausage, applesauce and drink plus two cookies.

Wesley Grange is located at 601 Old Route 8 Harrisville in the village of Wesley, approximately 12 miles north of Grove City, 15 miles south of Franklin, and 2 miles north of Barkeyville.

Proceeds allow the Grange to open its doors to many community activities and to cover general expenses.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you