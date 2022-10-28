The Wesley Grange “Old Fashioned” Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Supper will be held Nov. 5.
Serving starts at 7 a.m. and continues through lunch until 1 p.m. or sold out. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, and children under 5 are free.
Price includes unlimited buckwheat or buttermilk cakes, whole hog sausage, applesauce, and drink plus two cookies.
Wesley Grange is located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville, in the village of Wesley, approximately 12 miles north of Grove City, 15 miles south of Franklin, and 2 miles north of Barkeyville.
Proceeds allow the grange to open its doors to many community activities and to cover general expenses.
