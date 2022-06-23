This year's recipient of the Peter and Margaret Weidner Memorial Award is Kyler Astor, 2022 graduate of Cambridge Springs High School. All 13 of the Weidner children graduated from the school. The award is given in honor of their parents' commitment to education.
Astor, son of Kyle and Kelly Astor, will continue his education at Boyce College in Louisville, Kentucky, with an emphasis on religious studies.
The award is a $1,000 gift.
