• WEBSTER — To Mr. and Mrs. Corey Webster of Meadville, Pa., at Meadville Medical Center, Meadville, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, a son, Ashton Taylor. Mrs. Webster is the former Rebecca Coulson.
Joanna Shontz McCracken memorial service Oct. 23, New Beginnings Church, Leslie Road, Meadville, 2pm. Livestream at newbeginningschog.com. Click on livestream, then the date, Oct. 23, at 2:00. Instead of flowers, donate to Last Chance Animal Rescue at www.LCArescue.org.