The 143rd annual meeting of the Wayland Cemetery Association is May 2 at 6 p.m. at Wayland Baptist Church, located at the corner of Route 27 and South Wayland Road.
The meeting is open to members of the association and the public.
Norman I. Cronin, 84, of Meadville, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. He was born March 29, 1938 in Meadville, a son of Charles and Florence Guenther Cronin. He married Patricia A. Waite August 11, 1962 and she preceded him in death August 8, 2015. Norm was a graduate of St. Agatha High Sc…
Cecily L. Bailey visitation is Saturday, April 23rd from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at WAID FUNERAL HOME, MEADVILLE with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Memorials to Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., Meadville, PA 16335; www.waidfuneralhome.net