The clash of contrasting native and European cultures in the time of George Washington will be the theme at a one-day summit April 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butler Country Club, 310 Country Club Road.
The program, developed by Washington’s Trail 1753, includes speakers, discussions, historical authors and door prizes. Cost is $45 and includes lunch. Registrations required by April 1 at washingtonstrail.org.
“We have an impressive lineup of speakers,” said Martin O’Brien, president of Washington’s Trail 1753, “and are aiming for more than 100 attendees. The contrasting cultures of native peoples and Europeans shaped the area’s history, and greatly impacted George Washington.”
Washington's Trail is a signed and self-guided driving route through 10 counties in western Pennsylvania commemorating young Washington's first military diplomatic mission from late 1753 to early 1754. The trail in Pennsylvania extends from the Maryland-Pennsylvania border to Fort LeBoeuf in Waterford.