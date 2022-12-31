• WAGLER — To Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Wagler (Danielle) of Harrisville, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, a son, Waylon James. The paternal grandparents, Chance and Brina Wagler, are Stoneboro residents.
