International jazz vocalist and recording artist Debbie Gifford will perform at the “Jazz Explosion” concert Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Party at the Pines at Whispering Pines Golf Course, 15630 Middle Road, Meadville.
Performing in jazz festivals and clubs in Europe, Asia and the United States, Gifford has a song list that will include tunes made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald and Diana Krall — but with her special spin.
• Tickets: Visit partyatthepines.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.