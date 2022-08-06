Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s weekly dinner this week is open to the public today from 4 to 7 p.m. The dining room is available for dine-in or carry-out meals. All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
This week’s menu choices are baked or beer-batter haddock for $15, or spaghetti and meatballs for $10. The featured dinner this week is a shrimp basket for $15. All beverages are just $1.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Carry-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 today after 2 p.m.
