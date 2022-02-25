Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s weekly dinner is Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
This week’s menu choices include: baked or beer-batter haddock for $15, spaghetti and meatballs for $10, or chicken and biscuits for $12. Beverages are $1.
All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Carry-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 Saturday after 2 p.m.