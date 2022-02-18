Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s weekly dinner this week is open to the public Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The dining room is available for dine-in or carry-out meals.
This week’s menu choices include: baked or beer-batter haddock for $15, as well as spaghetti and meatballs for $10. The featured dinner this week is beef tips over noodles for $12. All meals include your choice of baked potato or freshly cut fries along with coleslaw and dessert. Beginning this week and on every third Saturday of the month, chicken wings will be available for $1 each and can be made a meal for $5 more. All beverages are just $1.
All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Carry-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 Saturday after 2 p.m.