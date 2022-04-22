Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s weekly dinner is open to the general public.
The dinner will take place Saturday from 4-7 p.m. The dining room is available for dine-in or carry-out meals. All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
Dinner choices include baked or beer-batter haddock, spaghetti and meatballs, roasted chicken and chicken wings. Prices for dinners range up to $15.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Carry-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 on Saturday after 2 p.m.