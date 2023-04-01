Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 61F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.