Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52's weekly dinner this week is open to the public Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The dining room is available for dine-in or carry-out meals. All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52's Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans' Benevolent Fund.
Also available this week are five kinds of wings for $1 each; make them a meal for $5 more.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Carry-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 Saturday after 2 p.m.
