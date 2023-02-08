TITUSVILLE — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is continuing its long tradition of visiting forward-deployed troops.
VFW National Commander Tim Borland and VFW Washington Office Deputy Director Ryan Gallucci traveled to Camp Kościuszko, Poznan, Poland, to visit with U.S. service members and learn about the American mission supporting NATO allies amid tensions with Russia.
“This Corps is in great hands,” said Borland speaking of V Corps and USAG — leadership that provide services and support to deployed service members. “I am very impressed with the esprit de corps in this unit.”
The VFW views trips to visit deployed troops as an essential part of our mission so we can learn what our service men and women need in real time.
The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has announced its members.
GOP Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois, a Marine Corps veteran, will lead the committee as chairman. The former chairman, Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California, will assume the role of ranking member.
The VFW has worked productively for years with both Chairman Bost and Ranking Member Takano in their previous roles, and we look forward to continuing that strong relationship.
Other members of the committee, including many veterans, have been assigned to various subcommittee roles.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana has introduced VFW-supported S.B. 42, or BUILD for Veterans Act of 2023.
This legislation would streamline efforts to reduce the infrastructure backlog and improve the overall management of the capital asset programs of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
“The BUILD for Veterans Act will require VA to develop and implement plans to remedy this infrastructure problem that has plagued VA for years,” said VFW National Legislative Director Pat Murray.
The bill is cosponsored by Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, and Mark Warner of Virginia.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Warrant Officer Machinist Daryl H. Goggin, 34, of Everett, Washington, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. He will be buried on Aug. 18 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Porter M. Pile, 24, of Harlingen, Texas, was assigned to the 700th Bombardment Squadron, 445th Bombardment Group, 2nd Air Division, 8th Air Force. On Sept. 27, 1944, he was serving as navigator on a B-24H Liberator bomber that was part of a large mission to bomb the industrial city of Kassel. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date to be determined.
• Army Cpl. Donald L. Dupont, 22, was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, during battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. George W. Winger, 25, was assigned to the 66th Bombardment Squadron, 44th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft Winger was piloting was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
