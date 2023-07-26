TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Legislative Deputy Director Kristina Keenan testified before the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs on pending legislation.
H.R. 705, Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act, would establish due process for veterans with fiduciaries before the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) refers them to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).
Keenan stated, “VA’s practice of referring all veterans with fiduciaries to NICS has had a negative impact on veteran trust. This has created a significant stigma around mental health and has created barriers to care.”
The VFW attended a veterans organization roundtable hosted by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Ranking Member Mark Takano.
VFW National Legislative Director Pat Murray and Deputy Director Kristina Keenan expressed the need to invest in VA infrastructure.
Murray also highlighted the importance of VFW’s Benefits Delivery at Discharge program, which provides claims assistance to service members who are about to transition from active duty.
President Joe Biden has issued an executive order approving the mobilization of select reservists of the armed forces to active duty in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
VFW National Commander Tim Borland renewed his call for the Department of Defense to award the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal to those service members deployed to defend NATO’s eastern flank.
“Operation Atlantic Resolve is now a named contingency operation and the troops directly supporting this crucial mission deserve proper recognition,” Borland said. “The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal was created for just this reason.”
The 124th VFW National Convention is taking place in Phoenix.
Every year, thousands of VFW and auxiliary delegates gather to represent the organization’s more than 1.5 million combined membership.
The focus while there is to elect new VFW leadership and approve new resolutions to guide our priorities in Washington, D.C., as we advocate for our nation’s veterans, service members and their families.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. James M. Triplett, 36, of Spokane, Washington, was assigned to the 700th Bombardment Squadron, 445th Bombardment Group, 2nd Air Division, 8th Air Force. He went missing in action on Sept. 27, 1944. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Oct. 31.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Howard L. Dickson, 30, of Dayton, Ohio, was assigned to the 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.
• Navy Seaman 1st Class James R. Ward, 20, of Springfield, Ohio, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Ward was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
