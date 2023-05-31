TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Commander Tim Borland participated in commemoration events in and around Washington, D.C., during Memorial Day weekend.
On Sunday, Borland visited USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall where he engaged with veterans and other visitors. The display pays tribute to the 645,000 members of the American armed forces since World War I who died while in service.
He also visited the Humana exhibit at Thunder Alley to watch the Rolling to Remember motorcycle demonstration. The annual event brings awareness to the mental health crisis among veterans and to the full accounting of America’s POWs/MIAs.
On Monday, Borland attended a breakfast at the White House for special guests including Gold Star Families. He then joined President Joe Biden for a wreath-laying ceremony and special program at Arlington National Cemetery. Borland concluded the day by laying a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where a ceremony was held to honor the fallen.
The month of June has many important days; here are just a few.
June is PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) Awareness Month. Here are some important days this month:
• June 6: D-Day
• June 16: Women Veterans Day
• June 14: Army Birthday is also Flag Day
• June 18: Father’s Day
• June 23: Coast Guard Auxiliary birthday
• June 27: PTSD Awareness Day
As part of the PACT Act, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has expanded health care eligibility for certain veterans who were discharged after Sept. 11, 2001, and before Oct. 1, 2013.
A one-year open enrollment period began Oct. 1, 2022, and will end Sept. 30 for this group of veterans depending on their dates and locations of service, regardless of disability claim status.
Once the open enrollment period has closed, veterans from this group will be eligible for VA health care as part of a phase-in process based on discharge date. Do not delay with signing up.
Three bipartisan veteran bills passed the House and now head to the Senate.
The bills expand authorization of the popular VET TEC program, increase cost-of-living adjustments, and expand health care eligibility for Korean allies who fought alongside U.S. forces.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. James M. Howie, 24, of Chester, Illinois, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator on which he was radio operator was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed. He will be buried in his hometown on Saturday.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Raymond J. Tuhey, 24, of Chicago, Illinois, was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, He died during battle on Nov. 23, 1943. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday.
• Naval Reserve Ensign Stanley W. Allen, 25, of Brunswick, Maine, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in Augusta, Maine, on July 18.
• Navy Aviation Radioman First Class Wilbur A. Mitts, 24, of Seaside, California, was assigned to the Navy Torpedo Squadron 20, USS Enterprise. On Sept. 10, 1944, he was a crew member onboard a TBM-1C Avenger that was shot down. He will be buried in his hometown on Sept. 11.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. James Litherland, 25, of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was assigned to the 359th Squadron, 303rd Bombardment Group. On Feb. 28, 1944, the B-17F Flying Fortress he was co-piloting was struck by anti-aircraft fire. Litherland was declared non-recoverable on Dec. 26, 1950. He will be buried in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on a date to be determined.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
