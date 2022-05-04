TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Veterans Service Director Ryan Gallucci testified before a joint hearing of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittees on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs, and Oversight and Investigations, on quality representation in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claims process.
He highlighted the importance of VA-accredited claim representatives, attorneys and agents who must adhere to professional and ethical standards. Unaccredited claim consultants, or “claim sharks,” avoid VA oversight, charge unreasonable fees, and offer inferior service.
“In our opinion, any group that fails to adhere to VA’s well-established standards of accreditation and fee arrangements should be met at the door by Capitol Police, not offered a seat at the same table as hard-working, VA-accredited advocates who are held to professional and ethical standards designed to protect veterans,” Gallucci said. “If a company asks a veteran to sign contracts, waivers, and disclosures but will not file a power of attorney with VA, then the veteran should not work with them.”
• • •
The VA has added nine rare respiratory cancers to the list of presumptive conditions for particulate matter exposure from service in Southwest Asia.
These conditions were proposed in March and have now been added to VA’s regulations through an interim final rule.
The VFW sees this as a step in the right direction to help veterans exposed to toxins but remains committed to passing the comprehensive toxic exposure legislation, Honoring our PACT Act, to codify VA’s presumptive process.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy seaman 2nd Class Laverne A. Nigg, 23, of Browns Valley, Minnesota, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on June 4 in his hometown.
• Army Air Force Lt. Col Addison Baker, 36, of Chicago, was commander of the 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. Following the war, his remains could not be identified. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. The date and location of his funeral have yet to be decided.
• Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. William F. Teaff, 26, was assigned to the 351st Bombardment Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On March 6, 1944, he was serving as a radio operator on a B-17 Flying Fortress. The plane was shot down. Teaff died on July 10, 1944, in a nearby village while receiving medical treatment for diphtheria. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Seamen 1st class David Tidball, 20, of Independence, Iowa, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. which was moored at Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in his hometown on May 14.
• Army PVT Hillary Souileau, 23, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry. He was wounded Jan. 14, 1943, at Guadalcanal. He was declared MIA Feb. 3, 1943. He will be buried in Washington, Louisiana, on May 21.
• Navy Seamen 2nd Class Tceollyar Simmons 18, of Detroit, was assigned to battleship USS California at Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in Hacoda, Alabama, on June 14.
• Navy Machinist Mate 2nd Class Evert R Stewart, 22 of, Anderson, California, was assigned to the battleship Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor. He will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu on June 14.
• Navy Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman 24, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Aug. 22 at a location to be determined.
• Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, 20, of Avondale, West Virginia, was a member of of the 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing July 7, 1950, in North Korea. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
• Army Pfc. Merl W. Holm, 22, was assigned to 126th Regiment, Infantry Division. Paupa, New Guinea. On Nov 26, 1942, he was reported killed in action. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. Interment services are pending.
• Marine Corp Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, was assigned to 4th Marine Division during the invasion of Saipan in World War II. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.