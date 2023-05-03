TITUSVILLE — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a budget resolution to reduce the amount of federal spending for the next fiscal year (FY).
The resolution sets overall spending at 2022 levels, but does not specify that veteran care and benefits would not be reduced.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Washington Office Executive Director Ryan Gallucci sent a letter to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy urging him to ensure that protections for veterans are addressed.
Gallucci wrote, “Plainly stated, the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 did not exist when funding levels were set for FY 2022.”
The PACT Act was not passed into law until after budget levels had been established, so the VFW wants to ensure the monumental advances secured through that legislation are protected.
The Pennsylvania VFW 28th District meeting will be held Sunday at Billy Simpson Post 470, 1808 W. 26th St., Erie.
The post and auxiliary meeting will start at 2 p.m.
There will be nomination and elections of district officers. All members in good standing are encouraged to attend.
Here are some important days in May, which is National Military Appreciation Month:
• May 4: National Day of Prayer
• May 8: V-E Day (Victory in Europe)
• May 13-20: Armed Forces Week
• May 13: Children of Fallen Patriots Day
• May 14: Mother’s Day
• May 15: Peace Officers Memorial Day
• May 20: Armed Forces Day
• May 29: Memorial Day
The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a pending legislation hearing to discuss 14 bills on veteran and survivor benefits.
VFW National Legislative Deputy Director Kristina Keenan provided a statement for the record in support of these proposals.
In particular, she conveyed the VFW’s strong support of the GUARD VA Benefits Act of 2023, which would reinstate criminal and financial penalties for unaccredited representatives who prey on veterans.
The VA Office of Outreach, Transition and Economic Development has partnered with Prudential to host free monthly online financial literacy seminars for veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, family members and caregivers.
Income management topics include budgeting, saving, investing, taxes, life insurance, and preparing for retirement.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Cpl. Luther H. Story, 19, of Americus, Georgia, was a member of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Sept. 1, 1950, and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. He will be buried in Andersonville, Georgia, on May 29.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Ralph D. Kolb, 19, of McGehee, Arkansas, was assigned to the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator bomber on which he was the assistant radio operator crashed. He will be buried in his hometown on June 14.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
