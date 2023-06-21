TITUSVILLE — The Department of Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Pennsylvania Auxiliary recently held its 104th convention in Harrisburg.
During the memorial service, it was reported that 2,506 post members passed away for the year. The auxiliary had 625 members who passed away. The 28th District that covers Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties had the most post members to die, 189. The auxiliary was second with 67.
At the VFW/Auxiliary Joint Opening Session, awards were given to members. Then there was the post business session, followed by nominations, elections and installing officers for 2023-24. The results are: Commander David Gyger, Senior Vice Commander Barbra Lonchar, Junior Vice Commander William Roland, Quartermaster John Getz (reelected), Surgeon Bill Stellfox, Chaplain Peter Hook (reelected), and Judge Advocate Frank McGovern (reelected).
• • •
VFW National Legislative Director Pat Murray testified at a House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity hearing to discuss pending legislation.
Murray stated that currently there is a lack of equitable access for service members to utilize pre-separation benefit services depending on which base they are stationed. This unequal access leads to fewer service members being connected to their benefits upon separation.
• • •
President Joe Biden signed S.B. 777, Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2023, into law.
This legislation will increase certain U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits including disability compensation, clothing allowances, and dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC) for surviving spouses and children to reflect increases in the cost of living. It will directly benefit millions of disabled veterans and military survivors nationwide.
The VFW applauds our supporters in Congress for making this adjustment a priority.
• • •
The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a hearing on improving access to substance use disorder (SUD) care for veterans, especially those living in rural America.
Chairman Jon Tester pressed witnesses from the VA on its policies and procedures to ensure veterans receive timely and quality SUD care.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Cpl. Leo J. Barlosky, 24, of Audenried, Pennsylvania, was a member of the 7th Chemical Company, Aviation, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Barlosky died in captivity on July 27, 1942. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date to be determined.
• Army Pvt. David S. Whipple, 23, of Plymouth, Indiana, was a member of the 27th Materiel Squadron, 20th Air Base Group, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Whipple died in captivity on July 26, 1942. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date to be determined.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
