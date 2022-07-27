TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) held its national convention last week in Kansas City. One of the highlights was the election and installation of national officers.
Timothy M. Borland was elected commander-in-chief. He served in the United States Army from 1979 to 2007, last serving with the 101st Airborne Division, earning his VFW eligibility serving in Korea and Iraq. In recognition of his service, he received four Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, eight Army Achievement Medals, among numerous others medals and ribbons. He became a life member of the VFW in 2000, and currently maintains his Gold Legacy Life membership at VFW Post 9972 in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Duane Sarmiento was elected senior vice commander-in-chief. He served in the United States Navy from 1988 to 1997, and the United States Naval Reserve from 2002 to 2006, earning his VFW eligibility by serving in Operations Desert Shield/Storm. In recognition of his service, he received the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Good Conduct Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with three campaign stars, and numerous other medals and ribbons. In 2003, he earned the title of the Naval Reserve Center Sailor of the Year at Fort Dix. Duane joined the VFW in 1990 at Post 5579 in Gibbstown, New Jersey, where he maintains his Gold Legacy Life membership.
Alfred J. “Al” Lipphardt was elected junior vice commander-in-chief. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1979, earning his VFW eligibility by serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, and from 1970 to 1971. In recognition of his service, he received the Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star with Valor device, Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service, Purple Heart Medal, Army Commendation Medal, among many others. He joined the VFW in 2002 at Post 12002 in North Fulton, Georgia, where he maintains his Gold Legacy Life membership.
Dan West was appointed the adjutant general. Prior to his election, he held the appointed position as assistant adjutant general. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1983 to 1994, serving in Operation Desert Storm. He joined the VFW in 1996 at Post 3413 in San Marcos, Texas, where he maintains his Gold Legacy Life membership.
Marc Garduno was elected quartermaster general in March 2 by special election of the National Council of Administration. During his military career, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (three), Army Commendation Medal (five), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal and many more. He joined VFW Post 8180, Seoul, Korea, in 2005, and currently maintains his Gold Legacy Life membership at VFW Post 3238, Camden, Delaware.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.