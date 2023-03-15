TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Commander Timothy Borland testified before a joint hearing of the House and Senate Committees on Veterans’ Affairs.
The VFW delivered its top legislative priorities of cracking down on “claim sharks,” fixing concurrent receipt of disability compensation and retirement benefits, combating veteran suicide, and awarding the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal to the troops deployed to Europe deterring Russian aggression.
Borland said, “Companies that prey upon veterans and blatantly disregard congressional oversight authority should be held accountable, period!”
This was the first time since 2020 that the VFW was allowed to fully participate in-person at the special joint hearing.
In attendance were approximately 400 VFW and auxiliary members whose enthusiasm was palpable, according to attendees.
During the 76th annual VFW Parade of Winners ceremony, the organization proudly presented more than $171,000 in scholarships and awards as it named the national winners of its 2023 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen youth scholarship competitions.
Borland was joined by VFW Auxiliary President Jane Reape to present the $35,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship to the Voice of Democracy first-place winner, Scotland Stewart, and the top prize of $5,000 to the Patriot’s Pen first-place winner, Leighton Peters.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Sgt. Thaddeus S. Matuszak, 31, of Milwaukee, was assigned to Company K, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division. In September 1944, Matuszak’s unit was part of a larger force that was holding its position against fierce German opposition at the Moselle River near Dornot. He will be buried in Milwaukee on a date to be determined.
• Army Pfc. William L. Simon, 20, of Middleton, Wisconsin, was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany. He will be buried in Middleton, Wisconsin, on a date to be determined.
• Army Air Forces Tech Sgt. Frank C. Ferrel, 31, of Roby, Texas, was assigned to the 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator bomber on which Ferrel was an engineer was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed during Operation Tidal Wave. He will be buried in Sylvester, Texas, on a date to be determined.
• Army Cpl. Clark E. Worline, 20, of Dupont, Ohio, was a member of C Company, 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion, 8th Army. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, 1950, after fighting against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near Sinjang, North Korea. He will be buried in Dupont, Ohio, on a date to be determined.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
