TITUSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 28th District will hold its quarterly meeting Sunday at VFW Post 169, 20628 Gospel Hill Road, Venango.
The 28th District covers the counties of Erie, Mercer and Crawford.
The post and auxiliary meetings will start at 2 p.m.
Members in good standing are encouraged to attend.
• • •
The VFW Legislative Conference in Washington wraps up Thursday. The conference makes sure veterans’ voices are heard on Capitol Hill.
Our National Legislative Committee members will lead their department delegations, some including the 2023 VFW-SVA Fellows, to present legislative priorities to members of Congress and their staffs.
VFW National Commander Timothy Borland will testify before a joint hearing of the House and Senate Committees on Veterans’ Affairs today.
• • •
In a show of united support, VFW Washington office staff stood with fellow veteran and military advocacy organizations as Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Gus Bilirakis discussed the necessity of this Congress passing the Major Richard Star Act, which was recently reintroduced in both the Senate and the House.
This legislation would grant full concurrent receipt of military retirement pay and disability compensation to combat-injured veterans who were medically retired before serving 20 years.
It amassed overwhelming bipartisan and bicameral support in the last Congress, and continues to be a top legislative priority of the VFW.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Pharis E. Weekley, 21, of Bradley Junction, Florida, was assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Weekley was the navigator was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed during Operation Tidal Wave. Weekley will be buried in Avon Park, Florida, on May 20.
• Army Master Sgt. Merritt L. Wynn, 31, of St. Louis, Missouri, was a member of K Company, 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, 1950, while fighting with the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces east of Unsan, North Korea. Wynn was awarded the Silver Star for his leadership and bravery that day. He will be buried in Centralia, Illinois, on a date to be determined.
• Army Cpl. Carmen Carrillo, 20, was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on May 17, 1951, after fighting against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces in Gangwon Hongchun, Republic of Korea. Interment details are pending.
• • •
Also, please remember to turn your clocks one hour forward Sunday (spring forward).
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
