TITUSVILLE — The Erie VA Medical Center and Veterans Leadership Program joined forces to bring an all-inclusive veteran-centric event to Erie, featuring free services for veterans and family members.
Informative resources will be provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and additional veteran-serving organizations.
The program will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Zem Zem Shrine Club, 2525 W. 38th St.
Veterans, family members and caregivers can enjoy a free breakfast buffet while learning about the many services available to veterans within the community.
• • •
The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a hearing on improving veterans’ access to long-term care.
Witnesses from the VA answered questions on its policies and procedures regarding long-term health care services and on expansion of the Veteran Directed Care program.
Chairman Jon Tester of Montana explained, “The Veteran Directed Care (VDC) program provides veterans the opportunity to receive long-term care services in their homes by providing them with the budget to hire workers to assist them with certain activities.”
He then asked for an update on the expansion of VDC to all VA medical centers by the end of next year.
• • •
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Security and Foreign Affairs Director Jeremy Williams participated in the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s 2023 Global Impact Forum.
Williams discussed the vital interplay between U.S. military operations, Veterans Service Organizations, and the nation’s diplomacy activities around the world. When asked how the VFW aids overseas U.S. priorities, he stated, “The VFW carries the water of American diplomacy abroad.
“Establishing and sustaining lines of communication and relationships that improve our ability to build diplomatic channels and mitigate conflict enables our organization’s ongoing commitment to the comprehensive accounting for and recovery of all service members who are listed as missing in action.”
• • •
The Military Health System’s inTransition program aids service members, veterans and retirees — regardless of component, time served or discharge category — to establish or transfer mental health care during times of transition.
This program is a free service that is not time limited. It is staffed with qualified coaches familiar with military culture who stand ready to assist individuals to connect with the care that they need.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Elmer P. Lawrence, 25, of Park City, Kentucky, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on July 22 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky.
• Army Air Forces Technical Sgt. Lawrence E. Reitz, 22, of Hoopeston, Illinois, was assigned to the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator on which he was radio operator was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed. He will be buried in Williamsport, Indiana, on a date to be determined.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
