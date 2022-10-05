TITUSVILLE — TRICARE has announced that beginning on Oct. 24, thousands of community pharmacies will leave the network.
Express Scripts is the TRICARE pharmacy contractor with oversight of home delivery, military pharmacy and civilian contract facilities.
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are among those impacted by this change. It is recommended that you contact your pharmacy to see if it will remain in-network.
As of Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is expanding health care eligibility for certain veterans as directed by the recent passage into law of the Honoring Our PACT Act.
A one-year open enrollment period will be available for eligible Vietnam veterans, Gulf War veterans and post-9/11 veterans.
Eligibility is based on dates and locations of service, regardless of disability claim status. Once the open enrollment period has closed, veterans from these groups will be eligible for VA health care as part of a phased process depending on discharge date. Learn more about your eligibility and apply today.
The Veterans Miracle Center in Erie, along with other organizations, will be announcing their plans on Friday at 11 a.m. at 8161 Oliver Road, Erie.
Veterans, family members and the community are invited to attend to hear news that will change their lives.
• To RSVP: Call (814) 796-4200. Organizers want a count for food afterward.
The month of October has many important days. Here are just a few:
• Oct. 10: Columbus Day
• Oct. 13: U.S. Navy birthday
• Oct 26: Day of the Deployed
The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs conducted a hearing on VA programs for suicide prevention, intervention, post-vention, and VA-sponsored research and community efforts.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Legislative Deputy Director Tammy Barlet provided a statement for the record that outlined the VFW’s priority to end veteran suicide, concerns regarding VA’s 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, and results from VFW’s Fall 2022 Health Survey.
“The VFW is working to ensure a way forward in the collective mission to end veteran suicide once and for all,” Barlet said.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Sgt. Garland W. Collier, 25, of Coleman, Texas, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. In the fall of 1944, he was reported killed in action during Operation Market Garden. He will be buried in his hometown on Nov. 12.
• Army Pfc. Adelaido M. Solis, 19, of Inez, Texas, was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit’s withdrawal from Kunu-ri, North Korea. He will be buried in Bloomington, Texas, on a date to be determined.
• Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, Massachusetts, was assigned to Battery C, 38th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Artillery, 8th U.S. Army. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit attempted to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea. He will be buried in Malden, Massachusetts, on a date to be determined.
• Army Pvt. James R. Tash, 20, was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. He reportedly died on July 19, 1942, and was buried. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pvt. J.C. Brooks, 19, was assigned to Company I, 39th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division. His unit was a part of Operation Husky, the Allied effort to capture Sicily. On Aug. 1, 1943, Brooks was killed during the Battle of Troina while leading an advance against German forces as first scout. He was unable to be recovered because of fighting. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear 21, of Standing Rock, South Dakota, was assigned to A Battery 2nd Battalion. On Feb. 13, 1951, he was reported missing in action. He was buried on Sept. 30 in McLaughlin, South Dakota.
• Army Pfc. John L. Ferguson of Flanagan, Illinois, was assigned to the 28th Material Squadron U.S. Army Air Force when Japanese forces invaded the Philippines Islands in December 1941. Ferguson was reported captured. He was buried on Oct. 1 in Gridley, Illinois.
• Navy Seamen 2nd Class Pete Turk, 20, of Scammon, Kansas, was assigned to the USS California the was moored at Pearl Harbor. He will be buried Oct. 17 in Manhattan, Kansas.
• Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Mosses F. Tate, 23, of Seneca, Kansas, was assigned to the 415th Bombardment Squadron. He was shot down on Aug. 1, 1943. He will be buried on Oct. 27 in Springfield, Missouri.
• Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Roy Carney, 20, of Electra, Texas, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron. On Aug. 1, 1943, he was shot down. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
• Air Force 2nd Lt. Wayne L. Dryer, 22, was assigned to the 596th Bombardment Squadron. He was shot down over Germany on May 28, 1944. Interment services are pending.
• Air Force 1st Lt. Melvin B. Meyers, 25, was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron. He was shot down over Germany on May 29, 1944. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Force 1st Lt. Carl D. Nesbitt, 23, was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron. On May 29, 1944, he was shot down over Germany. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pvt. Robert R. Gruwell, 20, was assigned to Company G. 3rd Battalion. He was reported killed in action May 15, 1945. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Francis V. Montemurro, 25, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron. On Aug. 1, 1943, the aircraft he was on crashed during Operation Tidal Wave. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Force Tech Sgt. James M. Howit, 24, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron. His aircraft was shot down on Aug. 1, 1943, during Operation Tidal Wave. Interment services are pending.
• Army Cpl. Franklin H. Bennett, 20, was assigned to the 54th Signal Maintenance Company when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Island. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
