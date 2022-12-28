TITUSVILLE — It’s the last chance for Congress to support veterans this year. The Senate must pass this critically needed legislation before the end of the 117th Congress. Contact your senators today and tell them to pass H.R. 1361, Advancing Uniform Transportation Opportunities for Veterans Act, known as the AUTO for Veterans Act; H.R. 1836, Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2021; H.R. 6411, Support the Resiliency of Our Nation’s Great Veterans Act of 2022, known as the STRONG Veterans Act of 2022; and S. 2513, Brian Neuman Department of Veterans Affairs Clothing Allowance Improvement Act of 2021.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) urges the Senate to finish the job on veterans legislation this year. Our veterans cannot afford to wait any longer for these benefits. Do not delay. Call or message our Pennsylvania senators, Pat Toomey and Bob Casey Jr., and tell them to pass these very important bills for our veterans who have given so much.
• • •
Caution! There are scammers that are out to get your money. The latest is a cellphone company asking for payment of your bill or the service will be shut off. Somehow they have your email address and it looks like a official message. DO NOT be fooled. Do not even click on it; call your cellphone provider and talk with them personally.
• • •
To everyone, have a very prosperous and happy new year.
Until next year, praying for all service members.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.