TITUSVILLE — The Wall That Heals is headed to Erie.
Events begin today with a motorcycle-only escort for the wall’s arrival.
The escort begins in Conneaut, Ohio, at The Gateway Plaza, 199 Gateway Ave., and departs at 1 p.m. The escort travels north along Ohio Highway 7 and east on U.S. 20 into Erie.
Arrival of the motorcycle escort at Zem Zem Shrine Club, 2525 W. 38th St., is expected at around 2 p.m. with a patriotic display of flags.
Other events:
• Thursday: Set-up of the exhibit begins at 8:30 a.m. with volunteers helping to assemble the wall.
• Friday: The display opens at 12:01 a.m. and operates 24 hours until 2 p.m. Monday. A “Welcome Home” ceremony for Vietnam veterans will take place at noon. The program includes patriotic music, speeches including Maj. Gen. Michael Dunlavey and former Pennsylvania governor and Homeland Security secretary Tom Ridge. “Taps” will be played honoring service members who died. A military aircraft flyover is scheduled, weather permitting.
• Sunday: A reading of veterans’ names from Erie County who died in the war. It will start at 1 p.m. and be followed with an anniversary pin ceremony.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Like the original memorial in Washington, the replica is constructed of Avonite, a synthetic granite, and its 140 numbered panels are supported by an aluminum frame. Machine engraving of more than 58,000 names, along with modern LED lighting, provide readability of the wall, day and night.
The permanent Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington will observe its 40th anniversary in November. They will have the reading of all the names on the wall — some 58,200 — by volunteers.
Of the traveling Vietnam wall exhibits throughout the United States, The Wall That Heals is the largest replica, the only one provided by VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the wall in Washington, D.C., and the only one accompanied by a mobile education center.
• • •
Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday in May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S.military.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and becoming an official federal holiday in 1971.
The Civil War, which ended in the spring of 1865, claimed more lives that any conflict in the U.S. history and required the establishment of the country’s first national cemetery.
Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3 p.m.
• • •
Remember, on Memorial Day, put your American flag to half staff at sunrise. Then, at noon, raise it to full staff.

Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania's 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
