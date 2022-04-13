TITUSVILLE — Thanks to your action last month, the Honoring our PACT Act passed the House with a broad bipartisan vote.
Now it is time for the Senate to do its job.
This historic legislation would ensure toxic-exposed veterans receive the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits they need. It would provide a list of presumptive conditions associated with burn pits and establish a permanent presumptive framework to address any toxic exposure, foreign or domestic, past, present and future.
It would help post-9/11 veterans, Persian Gulf War veterans, K2 veterans, atomic veterans and Vietnam veterans, including those who served in Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.
Contact your senators and tell them to vote YES when the Honoring our PACT Act is brought to the Senate floor.
• • •
The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs conducted a full committee markup on legislation previously discussed in pending legislation hearings.
The committee recommended that 17 bills be moved to the House floor. These bills would improve VA’s claim process, extend VA work-study allowance, improve Office of Inspector General oversight, increase entrepreneurship opportunities, and offer medical foster homes to veterans who qualify for long-term care.
One of the advanced bills, H.R. 5754, Patient Advocate Tracker Act, stemmed from a proposal by 2021 VFW-SVA (Veterans of Foreign Wars-Student Veterans of America) Legislative Fellow Cameron Zbikowski. The VFW has provided congressional testimony on several of these bills and will closely monitor their progress.
• • •
April is a time to acknowledge and reflect on the sacrifices and challenges that military children experience as a result of their parents’ service to our nation. These children maneuver childhood like their civilian peers but with stressors that are unique to the military lifestyle.
Separations from parents, frequent relocations and missed milestones like birthdays are commonplace. Further still, some of them must care for service-injured parents while others experience the loss of a parent as a result of service.
• • •
As a reminder, studded tires are to be taken of by Friday and the last day to file taxes in Pennsylvania is Monday.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Walter R. Pentico, 17, of Lexington, Nebraska, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu on April 29.
• Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols, 21, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces Sgt. Elvin L. Phillips, 23, was assigned to 66th Bombardment Squadron, 44th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Phillips was serving as gunner crashed. Following the war, his remains could not be identified. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.