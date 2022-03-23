TITUSVILLE — Sen. Pat Toomey and the Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs will be honoring Vietnam War veterans next week.
Veterans who are eligible are invited to join the offices of Toomey and the Erie County Veterans Affairs at 10 a.m. March 30. They will be holding the ceremony at the Erie County Courthouse, 140 W. Sixth St., in Courtroom H.
To be eligible for the lapel pin, the recipient must be a living U.S. veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of service location.
Robert DeSousa, who serves as Toomey’s state director and is a retired colonel in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, will attend on behalf of the senator, and will serve as the master of ceremonies.
Eligible veterans are urged to call Erie County Veterans Affairs office at (814) 451-6265 by today.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
• • •
The House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health held a hearing to discuss pending health care legislation.
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) representatives responded to questions on its policies and procedures regarding non-VA emergency care reimbursement, long-term care alternatives, lactation stations, and an increase in the structural alterations amount for disabled veterans.
• • •
The House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held a hearing to review legislation regarding education, employment, transition and housing.
Proposals included creating permanent policies to protect VA education benefits in cases of national emergency, expanding eligibility of the self-employment track within Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E), and making it easier for veterans facing housing insecurity to receive rental assistance.
In a statement submitted for the record, VFW National Legislative Associate Director Emily DeVito said, “The COVID-19 pandemic’s massive impact on higher education and training, including unforeseen closures and rapid changes to modalities, brought to the forefront the urgent need for permanent legislation that would direct VA in these times of crisis.”
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Staff Sgt. Grady H. Canup, 30, of Greenwood, South Carolina, was assigned to Company C, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Nov. 14, 1944, when enemy artillery fire hit near his foxhole during the Hürtgen Forest offensive in Germany. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. Canup will be buried in Anderson, South Carolina, on April 10.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Richard G. Salsbury, 19, of Canaan, Maine, was assigned to 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Salsbury was a gunner crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire. Salsbury will be buried in his hometown. The date has yet to be determined.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.