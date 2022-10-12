TITUSVILLE — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-supported H.R. 7846, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2022, passed the Senate.
It will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.
Certain U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits — including disability compensation, clothing allowances, and dependency and indemnity compensation for survivors — will receive the same cost-of-living adjustment as Social Security benefits. The adjustment will go into effect on Dec. 1, and the first checks to reflect the new rate will be on Dec. 31.
• • •
Veterans and families affected by Hurricanes Fiona or Ian can request a debt repayment suspension from the VA by contacting the VA Debt Management Center at (800) 827-0648.
Requests for debt repayment suspension for medical care and pharmacy copayments may be made by contacting the Health Resource Center at (866) 400-1238. You can check debt status through the VA’s debt portal.
• • •
Scammers are taking advantage of new opportunities to commit fraud. There has been an increase in email, phone and social media scams targeting veterans to access their PACT Act benefits or to submit claims on their behalf.
Veterans should be cautious of anyone who guarantees a lucrative financial benefit or service, or asks you to sign complicated contracts. To report suspected fraudulent activity, email vaoighotline@va.gov or call (800) 488-8244.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward L. Conway, 29, of Auburn, Illinois, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. He will be buried in Decatur, Illinois, on Nov. 12.
• Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith W. Tipsword, 27, of Moccasin, Illinois, was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. He will be buried in Beecher City, Illinois, on Nov. 15.
• Army Cpl. Delbert L. White, 20, was assigned to Company D, 2nd Engineer (Combat) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. On Dec. 1, 1950, White and many other 2nd ID soldiers were captured by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Force (CPVF). Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Roy J. Searle, 22, was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 357th Infantry Regiment, 90th Infantry Division. He was mortally wounded during enemy engagement on Dec. 9, 1944. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. George E. Davies, 27, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Davies was the assistant engineer crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire. Interment services are pending.
• Army Staff Sgt. James Rotunno, 27, was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in the Battle of Reipertswiller in France when it was surrounded by German forces. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Paul W. Schmidt, 20, was assigned to the 161st Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, 363rd Tactical Reconnaissance Group, 8th Air Force. On March 23, 1945, Schmidt was last seen piloting his F-6D Mustang fighter in an attack on an enemy train near Sedenhorst, Germany. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Clinton E. Smith Jr.,19, was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. In January 1945, his unit was engaged with German forces during the Battle of Reipertwiller in France. Interment services are pending.
• Army Cpl. Leo J. Barlosky, 24, was assigned to the 7th Chemical Company, Aviation, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula in April 1942. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. John B. Thomas, 23, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft Thomas was the piloting crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Cmdr. Frederick R. Schrader, 31, was the commander of Carrier Air Group Eleven on the USS Hornet. On Oct. 13, 1944, Schrader’s F6F-5 Hellcat fighter was shot down. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
