TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Legislative Associate Director Brittany Dymond provided a statement for the record to the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel regarding military recruiting and retention.
She conveyed the importance of military quality of life as it pertains to both the retention of current service members and recruitment of new ones.
“Like any occupation, benefit packages will always fall short if individuals’ basic needs, or those of their family members, are inconsistently satisfied,” Dymond said.
Sexual assault and harassment, military housing issues and food insecurity were among the topics highlighted.
She also illustrated the clear connection between successful military transition and future generations’ decisions to serve.
• • •
The VFW attended a veterans organization roundtable hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Ranking Member Mike Bost of Illinois.
VFW Assistant Legislative Director Kristina Keenan expressed the need to crack down on predatory claim consultants as more veterans seek U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits due to the passage of the PACT Act. She thanked Rep. Jake Ellzey of Texas for being the original cosponsor of H.R. 8736, Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding VA Benefits Act or GUARD VA Benefits Act.
This VFW-supported bill would reinstate penalties for charging veterans and survivors unauthorized fees to assist with claims for VA benefits.
Keenan also expressed the need for more resources for Vet Centers to provide services in rural areas including mental health services, and more data from the VA to better understand veterans at risk of dying by suicide.
• • •
The VA released its 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. The number of veterans who died by suicide in 2020 is the lowest annual number since 2006.
According to the report, suicide was the second leading cause of death of veterans under the age of 45. The VFW has advocated for many years for the VA to include all VA benefits usage in this report.
The 2022 report shows data beyond the clinical interactions and provides a somewhat clearer picture of veterans who have no interaction with the VA.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Cpl. Clark E. Worline, 20, was assigned to Company C, 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion, 8th U.S. Army. On Nov. 26, 1950, he was reported missing in action after fighting against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near Sinjang, North Korea. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Theodore F. Scarborough, 21, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Scarborough was serving as bombardier crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces Tech Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson, 21, was assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Scarborough was serving as radio operator crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Ralph D. Kolb, 19, was assigned to the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Scarborough was serving as radio operator crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Clinton P. Koloski, 21, was assigned to Company A, 36th Engineer Combat Regiment. On Jan. 14, 1945, his unit was on patrol near Obermuhlthal, France. Interment services are pending.
• Army Sgt. Thaddeus S. Matuszak, 31, was assigned to Company K, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division. In September 1944, his unit was part of a larger force ordered to cross the Moselle River near Dornot and take up a position. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson, 20, was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. On Nov. 8, 1944, his unit was tasked with holding the town of Kommerscheidt, Germany. Interment services are pending.
• Army Cpl. Joseph H. Gunnoe, 21, was assigned to Company G, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. On Nov. 6, 1944, he was likely killed as his unit was driven from Vossenack, Germany. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Ithiel E. Whatley, 19, was assigned to Company M, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. On July 12, 1950, he was reported missing in action after his unit was engaged in a fighting withdrawal, South Korea. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
