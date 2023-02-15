TITUSVILLE — The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has announced its members.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana has returned as chairman, and Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas has returned as ranking member.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has successfully worked with both Tester and Moran in the past, most recently highlighted last year by the historic passage of the PACT Act.
Many other senators named to the committee also served on it during last Congress.
• • •
The National Resource Directory (NRD) gives service members, veterans, family members and caregivers the ability to find and connect with organizations that can assist with specialized recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration needs.
The NRD is the product of a partnership with the Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Labor. This program is meant to facilitate free connections between individuals and stringently vetted resources that provide support in many areas such as employment, education, veteran benefits, caregiver support, housing and the Military Adaptive Sports Program.
• • •
As part of the PACT Act, the VA has expanded health care eligibility for certain veterans who were discharged after Sept. 11, 2001, and before Oct. 1, 2013.
A one-year open enrollment period began on Oct. 1, 2022, for this group of veterans depending on their dates and locations of service, regardless of disability claim status.
Once the open enrollment period has closed, veterans from this group will be eligible for VA health care as part of a phase-in process depending on discharge date.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Donald A. Stott, 19, of Monticello, Iowa, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. He will be buried on March 25 in Monticello, Iowa.
• Army Air Forces Cpl. Charles W. Eeds, 23, of Durant, Oklahoma, was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron in the Philippines, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Eeds was among those captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese in 1942. He will be buried on May 19 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
