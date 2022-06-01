TITUSVILLE — Scammers are always up to something new.
The latest is a text message or email claiming to be from a cell phone company.
The message usually says a credit in a certain amount has been applied to the recipient’s account.
If you receive this, do not open the message or click a link.
Delete the message immediately.
• • •
Contact your senators and tell them to vote yes when the Honoring our PACT Act is brought to the Senate floor.
Toxic-exposed veterans cannot afford to wait any longer for health care and benefits.
• • •
The House passed 19 veteran bills, including nine supported by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). H.R. 2724, H.R. 5738, H.R. 5754, H.R. 6052, H.R. 6064 and H.R. 6604 now head to the Senate. One of the advanced bills — H.R. 5754, Patient Advocate Tracker Act — stemmed from a proposal by 2021 VFW-SVA (Student Veterans of America) Legislative Fellow Cameron Zbikowski. Previously passed by the Senate, S. 2102, S. 2533 and S. 2687 now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pfc. Merl W. Holm, 22, of Lake City, Iowa, was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division. On Nov. 26, 1942, he reportedly was killed. Holm posthumously was awarded the Silver Star. He will be buried in his hometown on July 9.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Adolph “Leonard” Olenik, 19, of Detroit, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date yet to be determined.
• Marine Reserve Cpl. Jack S. Brown, 22, was a member of Company G, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which was part of the invasion force of the island of Saipan in a larger operation to secure the Mariana Islands. Following the war, his remains were declared non-recoverable. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William O. Wood, 25, was assigned to 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. Following the war, his remains could not be identified. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. David M. Lewis, 20, was assigned to 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. Following the war, his remains could not be identified. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Seamen 1st Class John R. Melton 23, of Liberty, Mississippi, was assigned to the Battleship USS West Virginia, which was moored at Ford Island Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in Glister, Mississippi, on July 9.
• Army Cpl. Lawrence L. Brown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was assigned to Company M. He was captured by the Chinese People’s Volunteers Forces and died in a POW camp No. 5. He will be buried in Prairieville, Louisiana, a date to be determined.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
