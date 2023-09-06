TITUSVILLE — Patriot Day is a holiday observed in the United States on Sept. 11 to commemorate the lives of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and those who perished on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.
The holiday also recognizes those who died attempting to rescue people trapped by the attacks.
By a joint resolution by Congress on Dec. 18, 2001, Sept. 11 was designated as Patriot Day.
All American flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
• • •
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed state legislation that makes it a violation of the Consumer Fraud Act for unaccredited individuals to receive unlawful compensation for advising or assisting with veterans’ benefits.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1333 in Neptune City hosted the law’s signing.
“Our veterans put their lives on the line in service to our country and have more than earned the benefits for which they and their loved ones are eligible,” Murphy said. “We must protect veterans and their families from unscrupulous individuals who would take advantage of them by overcharging for assistance with those benefits. This legislation will help ensure these bad actors either follow all applicable federal standards or face the consequences.”
• • •
As student veterans prepare for the 2023-24 academic year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General (VA OIG) is warning about education benefits fraud.
Some VA-approved schools engage in fraudulent activity that involves disparities in tuition rates and billing practices for veterans versus civilian students for the same courses.
The VA OIG asks that you report any such cases.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.