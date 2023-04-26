TITUSVILLE — Here are some important phone numbers for veterans and family members.
• Veterans Crisis Number: (800) 273-8255, Press 1. Or on a cellphone, dial 988-1.
• 72-Hour Emergency Care: This is the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) 72-hour notification for non-VA emergency care.
This means veterans must call (844) 724-7842. VA payment is not guaranteed.
For consideration for payment you must notify the VA within 72 hours. Do not rely on a doctor or nurse to make the call.
If the veteran is not able to talk, a family member should make the call. Also, keep a record of the day and time called, and name of the person you talked to.
Note both numbers are answerer 24/7.
• • •
The House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health recently held a hearing on providing veterans access to life-saving substance abuse disorder treatment.
Witnesses from the VA answered questions on its policies and procedures regarding substance abuse treatment programs, wait times, and access to care.
Subcommittee Chairwoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said, “Our country has been experiencing a substance abuse and overdose epidemic, we are seeing historic highs, and our nation’s veterans are not immune. One death from substance use disorder is too many.”
• • •
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that directs nearly every Cabinet-level agency to expand access to care.
The directives for the VA include improving access to home-based care for veterans who require assistance with daily living activities, and consideration of expanding its Veteran Directed Care program to all 172 VA Medical Centers by the end of fiscal year 2024. This program is a vital resource for certain veterans who require support due to their service-connected injuries or illnesses.
• • •
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-championed Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act that became law in 2021 authorized construction of a memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The National Capital Planning Commission has now authorized the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation to begin designing the memorial for the Site A location, which is situated north of the Lincoln Memorial between the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the site of the future National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial.
The foundation is now able to proceed to steps 13-19 of the 24-step memorial construction process after being in steps 9-12 since August 2017.
• • •
Established in May 2022, the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee recently released its report following a comprehensive review of related Department of Defense programs.
The committee, which is comprised of 10 subject matter experts, visited nine domestic and overseas military installations and spoke with nearly 3,000 stakeholders including service members and families, civilian personnel, and representatives from the military and veteran community.
It concluded that the limited response to date to suicide within the department has resulted in persistent elevated rates, and the committee made 127 recommendations for the department to review and act upon.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Sgt. Richard E. Crotty, 22, of Geneva, Illinois, was a member of Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment. On Sept. 1, 1950, he was reported missing in action. He will be buried in Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. John B. Thomas, 23, of Rochester, New York, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator he was piloting was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed. He will be buried in North Rose, New York, on May 20.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
