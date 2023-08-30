TITUSVILLE — The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System staff is working to provide care and resources for more than 3,000 Maui veterans impacted by the recent Hawaii wildfires.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is also accepting online donations to assist these veterans.
If you are in need of assistance, call the VA Honolulu Medical Center at (800) 214-1306 or visit the resources page.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. It is also National Service Dog Month.
Here are some of the important days on the calendar:
• Sept. 2: V-J Day (Victory In Japan)
• Sept. 4: Labor Day
• Sept. 11: Patriot Day
• Sept. 15: National POW/MIA Recognition Day
• Sept. 18: Air Force and Air National Guard birthdays
• Sept. 24: Gold Star Mothers Day
• Sept. 29: VFW Day
In keeping with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) commitment to student veteran success, every year the VFW partners with Student Veterans of America (SVA) to host the VFW-SVA Legislative Fellowship program, providing exemplary VFW members who are student veterans the opportunity to make their voices heard on Capitol Hill and in their communities.
Submit your 2023-24 VFW-SVA Legislative Fellowship applications before the Sept. 6 deadline.
As student veterans prepare for the 2023-24 academic year, the VA Office of Inspector General (VA OIG) is warning about education benefits fraud.
Some VA-approved schools engage in fraudulent activity that involves disparities in tuition rates and billing practices for veterans versus civilian students for the same courses.
The VA OIG asks that you report any such cases.
VA Under Secretary of Memorial Affairs Matthew T. Quinn spoke about pre-need eligibility for burial benefits during a presentation at the 124th VFW National Convention.
Over the last five decades, the VA has expanded the number of national cemeteries creating more access for urban veterans and jumpstarting an initiative for those in rural areas.
However, Quinn revealed that only 16 percent of veterans will choose a VA national cemetery for their final resting place.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
