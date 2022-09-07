TITUSVILLE — Veterans now have the option to dial 988, then press 1, to connect with caring, qualified responders for 24/7 crisis assistance.
“During a crisis, every second counts,” said U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough. “This new, shorter number makes it easier for veterans and those who care about them to reach lifesaving support without having to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care.”
While this is a new option for contacting the Veterans Crisis Line, the original number, (800) 273-8255 and press 1, remains available, and individuals can make contact via chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or by texting 838255.
• • •
Don’t forget to fly your American flag at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, which is Patriot Day.
Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week. Here are more important days in September:
• Sept. 16: National POW/MIA Recognition Day
• Sept. 18: Air Force birthday, Office of the Secretary of Defense birthday and Air National Guard birthday
• Sept 25: Gold Star Mothers Day
• • •
The VA is making several changes to its Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry to expand eligibility and make it easier to use.
Veterans are now eligible to participate if they have deployed to one of three new locations — Syria or Uzbekistan since Sept. 11, 2001, or Egypt since August 1990. Other veterans and service members who can participate include those who deployed to the Southwest Asia theater of operations any time after Aug. 2, 1990, or Afghanistan or Djibouti on or after Sept. 11, 2001.
In addition, the VA is making the registry more user friendly and ensuring that veterans have the option to have an in-person health exam.
• • •
One in five veterans will develop prostate cancer.
It is commonly diagnosed via a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test and digital rectal examination.
The VA recommends talking with your provider about prostate cancer screening if you are between 55-69 years old. The VA utilizes genetic testing to ensure precision treatments.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. David M. Lewis, 20, of Dallas, was assigned to 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Lewis was piloting crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave. He will be buried in Saltillo, Texas, on a date yet to be determined.
• Army Pfc. Worley D. Jacks, 21, of Rutland, Ohio, was assigned to Company L, 232nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Lichtenberg, France. He will be buried in Marion, Ohio, on a date yet to be determined.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Donald R. Duchene, 19, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was assigned to 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Duchene was a tail gunner crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave. He will be buried in Minneapolis on a date yet to be determined.
• Army Pfc. Donald Hofman, 19, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. Elements of his unit were supporting five companies attempting to secure terrain near Reipertswiller, France. He will be buried in Byron Center, Michigan, on a date yet to be determined.
• Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Harold Kretzer, 32, was assigned to 66th Bombardment Squadron, 44th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Kretzer was a gunner-engineer crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Force Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut, 21, was assigned to the 16th Bombardment Squadron, 27th Bombardment Group, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Interment services are pending.
• Army Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney, 23, was assigned to Company H, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on May 18, 1951, after his unit was attacked near Hangye, South Korea. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Howard L. Dickson, 30, was assigned to 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Dickson was a gunner and instructor crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. John F. Minogue, 24, was assigned to 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Minogue was the co-pilot crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave. Interment services are pending.
• Army Master Sgt. Merritt L. Wynn, 31, was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. On Nov. 26, 1950, he was reported as missing in action while fighting with the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces east of Unsan. He was declared nonrecoverable on Jan. 16, 1956. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
